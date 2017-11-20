1 Killed, 4 Injured, In Early Morning I-80 Crash

A woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 was killed in an early morning crash in Cass County. The crash occurred just after 2:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Her 2017 Nissan Rogue was eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Ashland when it collided head-on with a 2009 GMC pick-up. That collision sent the Nissan into another lane, where it struck a 2013 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Nissan, Ashley Chinana, 23, of Niobrara, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were taken to Lincoln hospitals.

The GMC was driven by Cary Chafin, 52, of House Springs, Missouri, with passenger Rhonda Chafin, 52, also of House Springs, Missouri. The Toyota was driven by Sandra Mann, 77, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, with passenger Jack Mann, 81, also of Belle Plaine, Iowa.

The cause of the accident was the subject of an investigation. Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed from mile marker 426 to 409 for four and a half hours.