1 Teen Injured, Another Cited, After Highway 77 Crash

An 18 year old man from Beatrice was reported in critical condition at Bryan West Medical Center late Monday afternoon. He was a passenger in a Volkswagon that rear ended a Dodge, which was pulling onto highway 77 at Hallam Road. The Volkswagon was southbound, and traveling in the inside lane. The Dodge was westbound on Hallam Road, and turned south on 77, also in the inside lane.

A witness said he thought the Volkswagon was going 90 miles an hour. The driver of that car, 18 year old Logan Thomas-Evans of Beatrice was cited for reckless driving, and driving under the influence. Deputy Tommy Trotter of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said The Volkswagon veered slightly, then “came in contact” with the Dodge, and “both vehicles went off the roadway, with damage.”

The critically injured 18 year old was the passenger in the Volkswagon. The mother and two children in the Dodge were not seriously hurt.