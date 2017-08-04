Man Convicted In Robbery, Shootings, Gets 100 To Life

The man convicted of killing Christopher Coleman in April 2016 was sentenced to prison on Friday. 18 year old Markel Steele was sentenced to 100 years to life for killing Coleman during what Lincoln Police described as a plot to steal marijuana. Steele was sentenced to 60 years for 1st-degree murder and another 40-50 years for 1st-degree assault. Steele also pleaded guilty to shooting, wounding and paralyzing Jerry Griffis, who was also present, and of killing Coleman’s dog. The judge gave Steele credit for his 388 days already served. The would-be robbery occured at Coleman’s home, at 1966 Euclid Street, on April 18, 2016.

Steele won’t be eligible for parole until he finishes serving his 50 year minimum sentence.

A second man, 21 year old Xheronte Lewis, was sentenced to 50-70 years yesterday for his involvement in the incident at Coleman’s home, and another near 27th and Holdrege the same day.