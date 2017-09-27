Small Plane Makes Hard Landing At Lincoln Airport

A small plane crash landed at the Lincoln Airport shortly before 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. The plane came down on the runway, but the landing gear wasn’t down.

Airport Executive Director David Haring told KFOR News it isn’t known whether there was a mechanical problem or whether the pilot simply forgot to lower the wheels. Both the pilot and one passenger were uninjured.

Fire engine and medical units were on the scene, but no fire was reported. The plane is a single engine Cessna. Haring says the incident did not cause any delays, because incoming and outgoing planes used another runway.