Capitol of Nebraska, Lincoln. The building was designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and constructed between 1922 and 1932. The Indiana limestone structure draws on both Classical and Gothic architectural traditions, but represents major innovations in state capitol design.

10 men and 2 women have been nominated for induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame last week. The World Herald reports one of them is pioneer aviator. Matthew Savidge, who built gliders and eventually a self-powered airplane with his six brothers near Ewing. Savidge is thought to have made the state’s first successful airplane flight in 1911.

Public hearings on the nominees are tentatively scheduled to be held in Holdrege, Norfolk and Omaha in July.