12-Year-Old Pulled Down In Street By Fellow Middle School Student

LINCOLN–(KFOR)–School officials took action immediately following an incident when classes were dismissed for the day Monday at Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine Street.

A 12-year-old girl crossing Vine Street was abruptly pulled down to the pavement by her hair from another 12-year-old girl. It was caught on video and put on to social media. According to Lincoln Police, there was an apparent disagreement, since both girls were friends beforehand.

The girl who caused the incident has been suspended from school and is accused of 3rd-degree assault, while being referred to the County Attorney.

Click here to see the video posted on our Facebook page. WARNING: There is foul language, so viewer discretion is advised.