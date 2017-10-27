The Senate has confirmed Nebraska native, Daniel Kritenbrink, to be the next Ambassador to Vietnam. Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse says, “The United States needs an Ambassador in Vietnam who will work to ensure our trade agreements and lead our diplomatic conversations. Dan Kritenbrink can do both of those. Nebraskans should be thrilled that the Administration selected one of our own to represent our country. We are beyond thankful for Dan’s lifelong commitment to public service, and for his family’s willingness to support his new calling.”