A smoking-ban goes into effect the first of the year on the University of Nebraska campuses in Lincoln. The University also owns property next to Centennial Mall near the city campus. On KFOR Mornings with Gregg & Carol, Lincoln Parks & Recreation Director, Lynn Johnson, said UN-L officials would like to have that property smoke-free, too. The Parks and Recreation Department’s Advisory Board wants to hear from you before a December 14th meeting, where a decision will be made.