2nd Arrest In Case Of Missing Lincoln Woman

BREAKING NEWS…KFOR NEWS confirms 23 year old, Bailey Boswell is in the Taney County, Missouri, jail right now. She is one of two “people of interest” connected to the November 16th disappearance of 24 year old, Sydney Loofe of Lincoln. KFOR NEWS also confirms 51 year old, Aubrey Trail, is in the Taney County, Missouri, jail. Stay with KFOR NEWS for additional information on the arrests of Boswell and Trail from Taney County, Missouri Sheriff, Jimmie Russell.