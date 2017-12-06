More Packages Stolen From Front Porches

You wouldn’t think of leaving your big-screen TV on the front steps of your home. Yet, we think nothing of leaving a boxed television delivered onto the front steps of our homes. Lincoln Police Capt. Robert Farber pointing out to KFOR NEWS more packages are being reported missing from front porches around Lincoln. Officers are working 12 more reports of stolen deliveries…that makes about 20 since a pair of 19 year olds were caught Monday. Capt. Farber’s advice is to have someone home to accept the package or pick it up yourself from the delivery service.