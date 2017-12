Lincoln Police are working 2 robberies. Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR NEWS before 9pm Wednesday night, an armed black male with cloth over his face made off with cash from Sun Grocery at 2412 N Street . 6 hours later, an unarmed light skinned black man with cloth over his face took cash from the Kwik Shop at 40th and A. Capt. Dale told us no connection has been made linking the 2 robberies.