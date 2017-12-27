State’s Protection Of Children Questioned

Nebraska’s state inspector general is voicing concerns about the state’s handling of sexual abuse cases in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems.

The Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare issued a report Wednesday that found some child sex abuse allegations were not properly reported or screened for investigation.

The report also says the state’s child welfare workforce isn’t adequately prepared to prevent or respond to sexual abuse cases in the system. Similar problems were found with out-of-home placements in foster homes and residential facilities.

Inspector General Julie Rogers says her office found cases where children who reported sexual abuse were ignored or dismissed because adults incorrectly assumed the children were doing so to misbehave.

The investigation reviewed 50 substantiated sex abuse cases over a three-year period.