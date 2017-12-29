Governor Seeking Patrol Reforms

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration will ask the Legislature to pass a series of measures it says will increase accountability within the Nebraska State Patrol following a series of agency scandals.

The governor’s office released a memo Friday that outlines a series of changes that have already been made in response to revelations that the patrol mishandled internal investigations of trooper misconduct.

Nebraska Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson says the administration will ask lawmakers to increase the oversight powers of the Nebraska Crime Commission. Another proposal would require patrol administrators to disclose to the commission why officers were fired.

The administration also wants to remove internal investigations from the list of items that are subject to collective bargaining. It also plans to request that sergeants be removed from the bargaining unit.

The Superintendent of the State Patrol, Colonel Bradley Rice, was fired by the Governor last summer, just two months after being appointed to the job, for interfering in Internal Patrol Investigations. The Governor’s recommendations were included in a report by the State’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Jason Jackson, who conducted the investigation of the Patrol. Following its release, the newly hired Patrol Head, Colonel John Bolduc, issued a statement: “Mr. Jackson’s progress report details many steps that have already been taken to improve operations within NSP. I want to thank our staff, from all levels, who have contributed hard work and expertise to bring about policy and procedure changes thus far. We look forward to continuing this work in our ongoing mission to ensure a safe and secure Nebraska.”