Snowy, Icy, Windy, Dangerous Storm Hits Eastern Nebraska

A winter storm brought near blizzard conditions to much of Nebraska Monday.

The National Weather Service says more than 10 inches had fallen on North Platte as of Noon Monday, and near zero visibility was been reported near Cambridge.

Weather service meteorologist Aaron Mangels said snow started to fall on Hastings in south-central Nebraska around 5:30 a.m., and he expected 5 to 6 inches to accumulate by the storm’s exit around 3 p.m.

The Nebraska Transportation Department websites shows around three-quarters of the state’s roads are covered with snow. A section of Nebraska Highway 2 from Dunning to Ansley was listed as impassable, with whiteout conditions.

The worst of the storm is expected to pass through Lincoln, leaving 2-4 inches of snow and slippery roads in its wake.