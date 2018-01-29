Evnen Joins Secretary Of State Race

Lincoln attorney Bob Evnen filed as a candidate for the Republican Party nomination for Secretary of State Monday. Last April, Evnen announced his candidacy after John Gale announced that he would not run for re-election in 2018. Gale, a Republican, has held the office since 2000. Evnen is the only candidate to file for the office so far. He praised Gale for his service to the state. “John Gale has served Nebraska with honor and distinction as our Secretary of State. Nebraskans are getting a lot of bang for their buck from the Secretary of State’s office, and that is largely because of the organization and management that Secretary Gale and his staff have brought. The citizens of Nebraska owe Secretary Gale a large debt of gratitude for his work.” Among other responsibilities, the Secretary of State oversees elections, business services, occupational licensing, state agency rules and regulations, records management, international relations, and youth civics programs. The Secretary of State serves as chairman of the Records Board, Real Estate Commission and Collection Agency Licensing Board, as well as serving on the Pardons Board, Board of State Canvassers, and the Accountability and Disclosure Commission. Previously, Evnen served for eight years on the State Board of Education. In 2016, Evnen was a co-founder of Nebraskans for the Death Penalty. The Nebraska Primary Election will be May 15, with the General Election on November 6.