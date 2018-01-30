Reading Challenge Highlights Coming Lied Center Musical

Lincoln’s Public Libraries, the Lied Center, and the Downtown Lincoln Association have announced “Savor the Color of Life”, a promotion of adult reading, libraries and the coming performances of the Tony Award Winning Musical “The Color Purple.”

The reading program runs from February 1 through April 4 and coincides with African-American History Month and the performances of the musical at the Lied Center April 11 through 15.

“Lincoln City Libraries is delighted by this opportunity to draw attention to Alice Walker’s book,

‘The Color Purple,’ which won both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award,” said

Library Director Pat Leach. “Through the book, the musical and the movie, we’ll celebrate its

message that in the midst of heartache and injustice, there is hope.” The 1985 movie was

nominated for 11 Academy Awards, and the revival of the musical won a 2016 Tony Award.

“The Lied Center is thrilled to partner with Lincoln City Libraries, the Downtown Lincoln

Association and the City of Lincoln,” said Bill Stephan, Executive Director of the Lied Center. “This collaboration helps to foster strong community relationships and to share meaningful stories like ‘The Color Purple’ with a wide audience.”

“I’m excited about the collaboration among our libraries, the Lied Center for Performing Arts,

the Downtown Lincoln Association and businesses and nonprofits in Lincoln,” said Mayor Chris

Beutler. “These types of partnerships encourage neighbor interaction, keep people engaged

and help create a vibrant city.”

To qualify for prizes, adults can register online at lincolnlibraries.org and then read four books

between February 1 and April 4. Drawings for tickets to “The Color Purple” at the Lied Center

will take place during that period. The program also includes several free special events:

 Two African-American Read-Ins. The first will be at noon Friday, February 9 at the Lincoln Public Schools District office, 5901 O St. The second is scheduled at noon, Wednesday, February 21 at the Eiseley Branch Library, 1520 Superior St. No registration is required.

 With support from the Downtown Lincoln Association, the library will host a

Downtown Scavenger Hunt March 3 through 11. The DLA will award prizes for

successfully completed Scavenger Hunt forms. Information about registration will be

announced at a kickoff event at Bennett Martin Public Library March 3.

 A Gospel Music concert is planned for 5 p.m., Sunday, March 4 (location to be

announced). The concert is free to all.

 A Movie vs. Book event is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18 at Gere Branch Library, 2400

S. 56th St. Participants will watch the movie, and then discuss it and the book.

 A Poetry Slam is planned as a culminating event, and details will be announced soon.

More information on the “Savor the Color of Life” promotion can be found at lincolnlibraries.org. Information on events at the Lied Center, including seat selection and ticket purchase, can be found at LiedCenter.org.