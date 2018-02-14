Robbery Suspect Caught By Dale Johnson | Feb 14, 2018 @ 10:41 AM courtesy LPD A 49-year-old man went to jail for an overnight robbery at 29th and Cornhusker. Thomas Romine allegedly punched the victim 5 times and took cash from his wallet. Romine was arrested near 26th Street and Cornhusker. Related Content Lincoln Senator Introduces Bill to Relieve Propert... N-U Fights For Funding Clinton Kids Mural in Cedars Art Show 12-Year-Old Pulled Down In Street By Fellow Middle... One-Year Salary Package Proposed for LPS Educators Busy Vandals