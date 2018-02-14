Robbery Suspect Caught
By Dale Johnson
|
Feb 14, 2018 @ 10:41 AM
courtesy LPD

A 49-year-old man went to jail for an overnight robbery at 29th and Cornhusker.  Thomas Romine allegedly punched the victim 5 times and took cash from his wallet.  Romine was arrested near 26th Street and Cornhusker.

 

