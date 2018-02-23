Ready To Go Swimming?

Season passes for the Lincoln’s public swimming pools are now available online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (One can be purchased by selecting (select ePay services–“Buy a Pool Pass”). All of the City pools open Saturday, May 26. Family and individual passes are available at the following rates:

— Star City Shores – Family $228, Youth $83, Adult $105

Aquatic Centers – Family $216, Youth $77, Adult $101

• Highlands, 5511 N.W. 12th Street

• University Place, 2000 N. 48th Street

Neighborhood Pools – Family $193, Youth $68, Adult $91

• Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th Street

• Ballard, 3901 N. 66th Street

• Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets

• Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Road

• Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn Street

• Woods, 33rd and “J” streets

Complete information on the pools including schedules, classes, special events, and other topics can be found by visiting parks.lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: pool).

Employment Available

The Parks and Recreation Department’s Website lists 50 jobs available and open for application:

https://agency.governmentjobs.com/lincolnne/default.cfm?transfer=1