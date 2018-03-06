Endangered Missing Advisory Issued In Search For South Bend Woman

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to ask the Public for help to determine the whereabouts of Sandra G. Root.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate . She is described as a White Female, age 70, 5 foor 3 inches tall, grey hair, 115lbs. She was last seen wearing long black coat, black boots, grey ear muffs. Root was last seen March 2, at 8:30 PM in South Bend and may be on foot.

Information received by the authorities indicates Root may be suffering a medical episode and may be disoriented. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sandra Root you’re urged to call 911 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 402-296-9370.

For more information visit the State Patrol website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema