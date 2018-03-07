Police Impersonator Sought in York County Stop

The Seward and York County Sheriffs believe an early morning traffic incident may have been the work of a police impersonator. At 5:00 AM Wednesday, a Seward County woman was on her way to work near York when a dark colored vehicle with emergency lights signaled for her to stop along I-80 about three miles east of York.

The woman told York Sheriff Dale Radcliff that a man dressed in a dark green uniform with a dark ball cap approached her after activating overhead emergency lights on a dark colored SUV. She said the man told her she had been acting suspiciously, and wanted to know if she was working at a York Interchange Motel. The impersonator ordered the woman from her car, searched it, and then let her to leave the scene. No citation or warning was issued nor was the motorist asked for her driver’s license or vehicle documentation.

Sheriff Radcliff contacted Seward Sheriff Joe Yocum who said that no Seward County deputy was in the area of the incident at the time. Sheriff Yocum checked with Nebraska State Patrol officials and Nebraska Game and Parks officials and determined none of their personnel were working in the area of the incident at the time either. Sheriff Radcliff checked with Grand Island State Patrol and also determined none of their troopers were in the area at the time either.

Sheriff Yocum wants drivers to be aware that, if a vehicle with lights is trying to stop them, but they are unsure if the vehicle is a law enforcement emergency vehicle, they can call 9-1-1 and let the dispatcher know their location and vehicle identification to check to determine if a sworn officer is attempting to stop them. Dispatchers can check where on-duty deputies or police officers are and can advise the nearest unit if there appears to be an impersonator attempting to stop them. If the motorist is unable to contact 911 dispatchers, Sheriff Yocum recommends the motorist drive at a normal speed to the nearest high visibility area where witnesses are present before stopping.

If you have any information regarding the police impersonation incident, you’re urged to contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at 402-362-4927, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office at 402-643-4578 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-471-4545.