162 More Houses To Be Built In Lincoln

As Lincoln grows, finding homes to buy in this market can sometimes be a challenge. Now there is a plan in place to add 162 homes in south Lincoln. Aspen Builders just got approval from the city council this week to start the project.

It’s in the southwest part of city limits, just west of the Highway 77 and West Denton road intersection, at West Amaranth Lane and South Folsom Street.

Bob Benes of Aspen Builders said Lincoln is in one of the largest housing crunches the city has had in years, the availability of homes for sale is at its lowest levels in a very long time, and he hopes this this new housing development called Folsom Heights is only the beginning to help fix the problem.

The builders have 50 acres of land to work with where they plan to put in 162 new homes. Benes said in this development, he expects houses will be a range of prices, starting at around $220,000 and going as high as around $400,000.

He expects the project to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes and economic value to the city. But, homeowners in the area are not so thrilled. They said they are worried about noise, congestion and drainage issues