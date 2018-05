An SUV ran into a home off of 21st and "F" Street on Friday morning, May 11, 2018. (Courtesy of 10/11Now)

Nobody was hurt after a vehicle hit the side a home early Friday morning at 21st and “F” Street.

According to Lincoln Police, the driver claims they were cut off and hit the building. Police said there is no evidence of that at this time. Three people were inside the home when it happened. Investigators say those residents aren’t able to return until a housing inspector takes a look at the damage.

The accident is still under investigation.