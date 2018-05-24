BOYS STATE GOLF: Norfolk Wins Class A, LSW Finishes Third

Norfolk won the Class A team title at the Boys State Golf Meet Wednesday at the Norfolk Country Club.

The Panthers finished ahead of 2nd place Millard North and 3rd place Lincoln Southwest. Defending Class A team champ Lincoln East was 7th and Lincoln Pius X came in 8th in the team standings.

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver won his second individual title, shooting a two-round total at 139 to be at 5-under.

Pius X freshman Jason Kolbas tied for second, Southeast’s Ty Crandon came in 7th, Southwest’s Josh Bartels and East’s Steven Strasheim both tied for 10th.

Results are linked below.

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D