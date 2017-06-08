$1M Bridge Planned In West Lincoln

An engineer is being hired to draw-up plans for a bridge linking the Rock Island Trail and Jamaica Trail. There has never been a direct connection from southwest to northwest Lincoln through the trails, so instead of riding on the shoulder of Old Cheney or 14th Street to make the connection, bikers go into the woods and over a set of railroad tracks. Parks and Rec say the $1 million bridge will be in almost the exact spot of the man-made trail, ultimately making the trail more efficient for bikers, walkers and joggers.

About half the money is coming from the Railroad Transportation Safety District. The rest will come from grants and private dollars. Bikers can expect this new connection sometime in 2020.