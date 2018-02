Lincoln Fire Fighters were called to the Shady Creek Apartments at 5540 Shady Creek Lane, between Pioneers Blvd and Old Cheney Road around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. As they arrived, radio radio reports indicated that smoke and flames were seen coming out the windows of an apartment. As they set up, firemen were told they may have been a baby inside. After a search, they determined that all occupants were out safely.