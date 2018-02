A 2 alarm fire Thursday morning in the Cornhusker Industrial Plaza at 3220 North 20th. Battalion Chief, Leo Benes, tells KFOR NEWS fire crews pulled up to see heavy fire and smoke…and placards indicating there was hazardous materials inside…including radioactive material, but crews determined potentially hazardous material did not pose a danger to firefighters. An inspector is working to determine how the fire started and how much damage it caused.