2017 Cornhusker State Games

The 33rd annual Cornhusker State Games are upon us. Some of the events started last week but the opening ceremonies aren’t until this Friday the 21st. The games will go from July 21st until July 30th.

Dave Mlnarik the Executive Director, explains what the games include. “The games has a mix of sports, a wide variety, in fact we offer over 60 different sports. We include the traditional team events that a lot Nebraskans play, we have some of those great Olympic individual events and then we offer plenty of off the beaten path activities things you don’t see every day, theres a great mix of events”. These events will take place at 50 different venues across Lincoln.

The Opening Ceremonies is well anticipated and will be happening this Friday but Dave said some events have already been happening. “We had three events last weekend, so we have done some swimming and diving, but most of our events start on Saturday July 22nd, opening ceremonies being July 21st”. The opening ceremonies will be held at Seacrest Field at 8 p.m.

The number of participants is expected to rise above past years, according to Dave. “By the time the games finish up on July 30th we belive that we will have more than 11,000 total participants if numbers track according to past patterns, and that’s an increase of about 600 over last year so its always nice to have some growth, and that’s a whole lot of Nebraskans enjoying a great time”. There is still time to register for some of the events on their website.

The Torch Run has already happened and you might have seen them running through your town. Dave explains what the torch represents. “The Torch Run is our way of taking a piece of the games out to the state of Nebraska and we had observances in 8 communities. The Torch Run, of course, is a Olympic tradition. Its a way to let the home country know and in our case the home state know that the games are about to begin”.

For more information visit cornhuskerstategames.com