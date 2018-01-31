Lincoln Attorney, Lincoln’s Symphony Among 2018 Governor’s Arts Award Winners

The Nebraska Arts Council has announced the 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards winners. The biennial Governor’s Arts Awards is considered by many to be Nebraska’s premier event in recognizing individuals and organizations in the state’s artistic landscape. They are:

Emerging Leader: Jordan Huether, Gordon Theater Association (Gordon)

Excellence in Arts Education: Shari Hofschire, University of Nebraska at Omaha (Omaha)

Excellence in Arts Education: Nebraska Art Teachers Association

Heritage Arts: The Pawnee Arts Center (Dannebrog)

Leonard Thiessen Award: Robert Nefsky (Lincoln)

Organizational Achievement: Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra (Lincoln)

Organizational Achievement: Omaha Performing Arts (Omaha)

Organizational Achievement: The Willa Cather Foundation (Red Cloud)

Outstanding Artist: Alexander Payne (Omaha)

Thomas C. Woods III Partner in the Arts: Kim West Dinsdale (Grand Island)

Thomas C. Woods III Partner in the Arts: Anna Nolan and Allen Covault (David City)

The awards will be presented at a dinner Tuesday, May 8, in La Vista.

More information on each of the winners can be found on the Arts Council Website:

http://www.artscouncilnebraska.gov