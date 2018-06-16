21-Year-Old Arrested After Head-Butting Police Officer

A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail today after head-butting a police officer Friday night.

The evening started with officers placing the man, Spencer Powell, into Civil Protective Custody at The Bridge just after midnight. Police say Powell became uncooperative with officers and then charged at them when his restraints came off. While police tried restraining Powell, he head-butted one of the officers causing minor facial injuries.

Powell was then taken into custody and lodged at the Lancaster County Corrections. He’s facing 3rd Degree Assault on an Officer.

The injured officer required medical attention, but has since been treated and released from a local hospital.