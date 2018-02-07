3 Deaths Blamed On Snowy Roads

This week’s snow and slippery snowpack are blamed for at least three traffic deaths in Nebraska.

The driver of a pickup truck died after a crash with a semitrailer truck on a snowy highway in southeast Nebraska. Chief Deputy Gage County Sheriff Doug Klaus told KWBE Radio that the crash happened Wednesday morning about three miles east of Odell. The crash happened on Highway 112, which was partly covered with snow. The bed of the pickup truck was sheared off when it was struck by the semi. The identities of the drivers wasn’t immediately released Wednesday.

Snowy weather and slick roads are blamed for a head-on crash in south-central Nebraska that killed two people. 27-year-old Keisha Wilson and 30-year-old Ryley Wright, both of Kearney, died in the Monday afternoon crash on Highway 30 east of Odessa. The investigation determined that Wilson was driving a car that was hit head-on by a sport utility vehicle that crossed into the oncoming traffic lanes. The 33-year-old driver of the SUV and his 81-year-old passenger were hospitalized.