5 Vehicle Accident Snarls North 27th Traffic, Involves School Bus

At least 2 serious injuries were reported when five vehicles were involved in a crash on North 27th Street. It happened shortly before 3:30 PM Wednesday at 27th and Kensington, near Furniture Row. The names and conditions of the injured are not known as of this writing, but Lincoln Public School said none of the children or the school bus driver were seriously injured. The bus was taking 27 students home from Dawes Middle School.

Ralph Weyant, a shopper leaving Dollar Tree, saw it happen right in front of him. “I was about to turn left on 27th when all of a sudden I looked up and this pickup was doing a 360 right in front of me”he said. “It looked to me like the pickup ran the stop light, it hit the Scion, and that hit the school bus and the BMW.”

A second school bus was sent to the scene and was able to pick up the students safely and take them home.