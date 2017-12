A 6 year old’s letter to Santa Claus is going viral and it’s delicious. In the letter, shared by NPR’s Sarah McCammon, her son takes on St. Nick, telling him his life is “empty.”

My 6yo Santa skeptic was told to write a letter to Santa at school. So he did… pic.twitter.com/XUFGMnXDFT — Sarah McCammon NPR (@sarahmccammon) December 3, 2017