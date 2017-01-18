Nebraska Traffic Deaths Down In 2016

During December, twenty-two persons were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data released by the Nebraska Department of Roads. The 22 fatalities occurred in 20 crashes. Sixteen of the 22 vehicle occupants killed were not using safety belts. Two fatalities occurred on the interstate, ten happened on non-interstate highways, and ten took place on local roads. Nineteen of the fatalities occurred in rural locations

Thirteen of the fatalities were in “run-off-road” crashes. Eight of the fatalities occurred in right angle collisions. The Daily Count, can be found by visiting State Roads Department the website:

http://www.roads.nebraska.gov/media/3340/tollcompare.pdf

2016 was relatively safer than the previous year. 2015 saw 218 deaths in traffic accidents, while 2016 had 194.

One hundred twenty-five of the 185 vehicle occupants killed during 2016 were not using safety belts (68%)