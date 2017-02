Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy, Jason Schneider, is alive today because he reacted quickly. Deputy Schneider was removing a man from his vehicle on 141st Street and Raymond Road early Sunday morning when he noticed headlights cresting a hill.

He pushed the man he was helping out of the way just in time to avoid a vehicle that crashed into the deputy’s cruiser. Schneider arrested the driver for DWI and the original man he was helping for possession of a controlled substance.