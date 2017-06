Emergency crews responded to a report of a drowning at a Lincoln swimming pool Ballard Pool located at 4000 N 65th Street on Friday,

The child was found at the bottom of the swimming pool.

The 7 year old child was taken to a hospital.

Police said a lifeguard on duty performed CPR on the child,and by the time a Lincoln Fire and Rescue crew arrived she was breathing and crying.

It isn’t known what happened to the child, or what caused her condition.