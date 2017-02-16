Over 70 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Search At Northeast Lincoln Apartment

More than 70 pounds of marijuana was found when a search warrant was used at a northeast Lincoln apartment on Wednesday.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Todd Duncan says 28-year-old Samuel Starkey was arrested, after 2-and-a-half pounds of pot, more than 3 ounces of hash oil and about $4,000 cash was found in his apartment near 86th and Lexington. Deputies also searched a garage, where totes, luggage and a car had 74 pounds of marijuana inside. Also, a safe was found which had a revolver with six rounds, some baggies and a money counter.

Starkey was on probation for a previous drug offense. He was arrested for possession of a fire arm during a felony, possession of concentrated cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.