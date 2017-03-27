LPD Searching for Missing Lincoln Woman

Lincoln police are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Shelly Miller. On Saturday, the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to a fire at Miller’s northeast Lincoln home. A neighbor called dispatch after he saw heavy smoke coming from the basement. LFR was able to extinguish the fire, which was caused by an unattended candle. Miller was not home at the time, and family has not been able to reach her since. Her car is gone, but her cell phone was left behind.

Shelly Miller is described as 5’5”, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She drives a 2003 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nebraska license plate TEF 894. People who may know of her whereabouts are asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.