Lincoln has 2 sports complexes. Speedway Village on the city’s southwest side and the Abbot Complex on the northeast side. The City-County Planning Commission has voted to turn Abbott into an industrial park. The vote was an overwhelming 7-to-1.

The Abbott Foundation and Lincoln Sports Foundation have been looking for a buyer since last fall. So far the only buyer coming forward wants to turn the land into industrial space. It’s up to the City Council. A vote could come as soon as July 17th.