Abbott Sports Complex Decision Delayed 2 Weeks

The issue of the Abbott Sports Complex, and whether it will be turned into an industrial park, will continue for at least two more weeks. The Lincoln City Council was set to vote on a zoning change Monday which would have allowed the sale of the land to a developer, and the conversion to the industrial use. A motion was made, however, to delay the matter until August 7th.

Attorney Andrew Willis, who represents the potential buyer, says his client believes they have a signed deal and is ready to buy the property, but doesn’t know for sure whether the Lincoln Sports Federation is ready and able to sell it. Willis said his client was requesting the delay in order to give the Federation time to determine whether it had voted to sell the land properly. Willis said his client would prefer to gain clear title to the property without additional difficulties.

The sale of the land has been a subject of protest by several youth sports leagues, each citing the loss of facilities at which to practice and hold competition.

On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, City Council President Roy Christensen told listeners that the sale and use of the property may not be completely up to the Council. Christensen pointed out that one private entity owns the land, and another wants to buy it, and the potential use conforms to the industrial zoning requested.

Testifying in the Public Hearing portion of Monday’s discussion, however, Jessica Manger of Lincoln told the Council that it should carefully consider allowing the land to switch to Industrial use. “Once you allow that land to become industrial, and allow toxic chemicals to be used on the land, it can never go back to being a youth sports complex.”

After discussion, the Council approved the two week delay on a 6-1 vote with Council Member Leirion Gaylor Baird voting against the delay.