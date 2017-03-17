Accidental Gunshot Goes Through Neighbor’s Home

No one was home and nobody hurt after a bullet went through a child’s room, when a gun accidentally went off from a neighbor’s home in southwest Lincoln Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to a home near SW 17th and West Garfield, where they say a man was cleaning his gun, racked the slide, pointed the gun at the wall and fired. He thought the gun was empty, but a round fired through the wall of his house.

That’s when the bullet went through a bedroom next door. The man was cited and released for discharging a weapon in city limits.