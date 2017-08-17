ACLU Nebraska Files Lawsuit Against State Prison System, Parole Board

ACLU Nebraska executive director Danielle Conrad speaks at a news conference Wed. Aug. 16, 2017 regarding their lawsuit filed against Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and Nebraska Parole Board. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is following through with its promise to sue the state prisons system because it hasn’t taken significant steps to remedy what the group calls inhumane conditions.

The federal lawsuit early Wednesday by the ACLU behalf of 11 prisoners. It names the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, its director and various prison system officials.

The lawsuit blames prisoner overcrowding and dangerous understaffing for the deadly riots, staff assaults and escapes of recent years.

ACLU Nebraska executive director Danielle Conrad said action to fix the problems needs to be done immediately.

“We can’t wait for five years, when people are being needlessly injured, left without care and are experiencing conditions which foster violence and result in death,” Conrad said at a Wednesday news conference inside the rotunda at the State Capitol.

The lawsuit takes the system to task for what it says is excessive use of solitary confinement and gross negligence of inmates’ medical and mental health issues.