City crews are clearing snow from emergency snow routes, main streets, school and bus routes. 20 vehicles are out with an additional 24 plow crews on standby. After all necessary routes are plowed, Public Works will spray deicing brine, the salt, on the same routes. Main streets are snow-packed and intersections are slick. Cold temperatures are helping because the snow is dry and easily swept away in busier travel lanes. Residential streets are snow-covered and slick.