Administration Debating Stepping In on OPS Problems

The state’s top education administrator is looking at whether the State Board of Education should step into problems within of the Omaha School Board. OPS hasn’t been able to hire a superintendent. 3 finalists pulled out last month. The World Herald reports Education Commissioner, Matt Blomstedt, says he’s examining what powers the state has to intervene to help the Omaha board overcome its internal struggles and unite around the goal of student achievement.

Nebraska is typically a local- control state, but Blomstedt told members of the State Board of Education that he thinks the state has a responsibility to help the Omaha Public Schools be successful.