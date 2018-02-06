Admiralships To Controversial Instructors Revoked: Called A “Clerical Error”

Gov. Pete Ricketts has revoked the honorary Admiralships given to a University of Nebraska-Lincoln associate professor and and lecturer who were involved in a Freedom of Speech and civility controversy involving their harassment of a conservative student group.

The Governor withdrew the “Nebraska Navy” Admiralships awarded to Amanda Gailey and Courtney Lawton on Jan. 31, less than a month after granting them.

Lawton, a university lecturer, was told her contract wouldn’t be renewed after she was filmed protesting a conservative student group’s recruiting event and making an obscene gesture at a college sophomore. Gailey, an associate English professor, was photographed holding a sign during the protest.

Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage says Admiralships are given on special occasions, often to honor people who are retiring or changing jobs. Gage says they were disqualified because of the recent controversy and Lawton’s behavior. He added they are “often given as an honor to state teammates who are retiring or departing for another opportunity – not to those who have recently been “released from employment.”

Securing an Admiral’s certificate can be accomplished by writing a letter of nomination to the Governor’s Office citing the person’s accomplishments or eligibility. Gailey and Lawton were nominated by Jay Grabow of Omaha. In his nomination letter, Grabow said Lawton had been “a tireless advocate for Nebraska Values, and her efforts to promote free speech have drawn national attention.”

In his second letter, Grabow called Lawton “a tireless advocate for social justice and the rights of free speech.”

The Governor’s letter calls the awarding of the Admiralships “a clerical error” and asks that the certificates be returned. As of Tuesday afternoon, Gage said they had not been returned.