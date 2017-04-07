Aetna To Stop Selling Individual Policies In Iowa

By Greg Smith
|
Apr 7, 8:03 AM

Another health insurer has announced it will stop selling individual policies in Iowa, just days after Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield made a similar announcement. Aetna informed Iowa regulators Thursday that it would stop selling individual policies, which cover tens of thousands of Iowans who don’t have access to employer-provided coverage or government plans.

Like Wellmark, Aetna cited instability in the insurance market in the wake of the Affordable Care Act. Aetna says it had not decided whether to pull out of the three remaining states where it sells individual policies: Nebraska, Delaware and Virginia.

Related Content

Administration Debating Stepping In on OPS Problem...
Huskers Host Spring Invite
Huskers Head to Northwestern
NU Ready for First Big Ten Series With Rutgers
Beer Stores In Nebraska Border Town Scrutinized At...
Thursday Morning Fire Forces Residents Out From Th...