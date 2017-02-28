Agencies Joining Forces With Nebraska State Patrol

Capitol of Nebraska, Lincoln. The building was designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and constructed between 1922 and 1932. The Indiana limestone structure draws on both Classical and Gothic architectural traditions, but represents major innovations in state capitol design.

Police and fire agencies are joining the Nebraska State Patrol on a system called MACH, or Mobile Architecture for Communications Handling. It increases communication between agencies from officer-to-officer on the street and during major events, manhunts even football games. NSP Captain, Lance Rogers, tells our media partner, 10/11 NEWS officers log into MACH on their cruiser computers and instantly dispatch knows their location for quicker responses.

NSP hopes to expand the communications system statewide.