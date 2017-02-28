Agencies Joining Forces With Nebraska State Patrol

Police and fire agencies are joining the Nebraska State Patrol on a system called MACH, or Mobile Architecture for Communications Handling. It increases communication between agencies from officer-to-officer on the street and during major events, manhunts even football games. NSP Captain, Lance Rogers, tells our media partner, 10/11 NEWS officers log into MACH on their cruiser computers and instantly dispatch knows their location for quicker responses.
NSP hopes to expand the communications system statewide.