More Air Service Possible — At A Cost

Lincoln could soon enjoy regular air service to another major city, but there will be a cost involved. Lincoln’s Airport already offers daily service to Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Atlanta. Airport Consultant Darrel Urbay told those attending a Chamber of Commerce lunch that regular discussions are going on with most major airlines.

“Dallas or Houston are likely possibilities” he told the audience. “Lincoln is one of seven cities that a major airline is looking at.”

Urbay said the economics of today’s airline business require steady passenger loads and larger planes in order for the carriers to make money on routes. He said smaller cities like Lincoln frequently offers guarantees to the carriers, and make up shortfalls for the first year or two of any new service.

Nick Cusick, a member of the Airport Authority, said the community is faced with putting together an “Air Service Fund”. He estimated it would require an upfront investment of $1.25 Million dollars, as well as a way to replenish it as funds are paid out.

“It could be a combination of City money, County Visitors Improvement funds, Chamber of Commerce money, and private donations and investments”.

Cusick said the best way to keep the air service we have, and see the airlines add service, is to fill the existing seats. Urbay said in the one million person “catchment area” serviced by the Lincoln Airport, approximately 25% of all passengers fly out of Lincoln and 75% fly out of Omaha.

Airport Executive Director David Haring told the audience that Lincoln will see an economic boom next year from the repairs planned for Offutt Air Force Base. The Federal Government plans to rebuild the main runway at Offutt, making it necessary for much of its traffic to use the Lincoln Airport for 6-9 months.

“We will have somewhere around 20 aircraft and 300 people here on a daily basis” said Haring. “That’s nice for the Lincoln economy to look forward to.”

Haring added that the Military will also make some improvements to the airport’s runways and facilities to bring them up to military grade. He pointed out that those improvements will remain after the construction period when Offutt bound planes begin using their new facility.