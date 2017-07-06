Airhogs Toss Shutout To Defeat ‘Dogs

The Lincoln Saltdogs did not manage a hit in the final five innings and were shutout 4-0 in the series finale against the Texas AirHogs.

Tyler Bremer earned the win to help the AirHogs take the series over the Saltdogs. The Saltdogs have now lost three straight series.

Bremer tossed six shutout frames by allowing just six hits. He struck out five batters and did not issue a walk. Bremer was 2-0 was allowed just one run in 20 innings over three games against Lincoln this season.

Seth Webster was charged with the loss after giving up four runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter. The Saltdogs got two perfect innings of relief from Fabio Martinez and J.R. Bunda.

The Saltdogs had baserunners in scoring position in three of the first for innings but couldn’t get the key hit to score a run.

Meanwhile, Texas jumped on the board in the second inning. Denis Phipps hit a towering home run off of the batter’s eye in center field to start the inning. Then, Ryan Wagner tripled and Michael Miller notched an RBI single to make it 2-0.

The AirHogs scored a couple more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Beamer Weems started the frame with a single and Miller followed with a double. Trevor Sealey smacked a triple two batters later to clear the bases and make it 4-0. Sealey was thrown out at home plate trying for an inside the park home run.

Saltdogs first baseman and Lincoln East graduate Creighton Wilke hit a double in the top of the fourth inning for his first professional hit.

This was the second game this season in which the Saltdogs were held scoreless. The other was on May 22nd against Sioux City in the fourth game of the year.

The Saltdogs (25-19) head to Cleburne (22-24) for the first time in franchise history tomorrow. First pitch is at 7:06 PM with coverage beginning at 6:35 PM on ESPN 1480