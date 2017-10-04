Alberts Has No Interest In Nebraska AD Job

Trev Alberts made it known Wednesday that he has no intentions to apply for the open athletic director position at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Alberts, a former All-American for the Nebraska football team in the early 1990s, has been the athletic director at Nebraska-Omaha the past eight years. In an email to coaches and staff members at UNO Wednesday, Alberts said he was contacted about the Nebraska job but he won’t pursue it.

The email to staff members concluded by saying, “We have unfinished business at UNO, and I remain committed to working as hard as possible to realizing those goals. I can’t begin to thank you enough for your commitment and passion for Maverick Athletics. I continue to be honored to serve alongside our amazing team.”

For now, Dave Rimington is serving as Nebraska’s interim athletic director for up to 60 days or until a replacement has been found. The job opened up after Shawn Eichorst was fired on September 21.