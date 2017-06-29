Be Alert For Pump Scams For 4th of July

Pay attention at the pump this 4th of July weekend. A card skimming device has been found inside a fuel pump at a station in Aurora. The trouble is you can’t tell whether a skimming or shimming device is attached to a gas pump, ATM and other places where you swipe credit and debit cards.

Here are some tips: Pay inside with cash. Use a credit card rather than a debit card or use a gas pump nearest the attendant.

Look for a tamper proof, serial numbered piece of tape over the pump access panels. If the seal is broken or tampered with, report it to the station attendant.